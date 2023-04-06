BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Mayor J. William Reynolds says Bethlehem is in its strongest position in decades.

He delivered his annual state of the city address at the ArtsQuest Center Thursday morning. The event was hosted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The mayor chose to share the spotlight with a number of city officials, community leaders, and residents.

The city is especially strong financially.

"So the financial trajectory of the city moving forward is extremely bright because of wise financial decision making in years past in city hall, but also because the faith the private sector has in where Bethlehem is going," Reynolds said.

The city has seen $1.2 billion in private investment over the last four years. The growth has increased tax revenues.

Since 2015 the city has paid off nearly $100 million in debt. The bond rating is a double-A minus, stable.

"In 2026, our revenues are going to surpass the total amount of general fund debt we have in the city of Bethlehem," Reynolds said.

Officials also talked infrastructure and equipment upgrades, and initiatives with Bethlehem police.

However, there are challenges. Home prices have risen more than 52% in the last three years. Rent has jumped 57%. The vacancy rate is just 2%. Which Reynolds wants to tackle through a newly formed tri-city coalition.

"We're facing a lot of the same issues, a lot of the same problems, the biggest being affordable housing. There is one Lehigh Valley housing market and we need to work across municipal lines with the fellow cities, with our suburban neighbors, on what's really a housing crisis," Reynolds said.

The city has been working to allocate $5 million for affordable housing solutions.

A final strategy report should come this summer.

"How do we make sure that with all the investment, with all the people that want to live here, that we maintain the American idea that you can come to Bethlehem no matter your income level and build a life," Reynolds said.