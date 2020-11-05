BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's mayor is proposing a five-percent tax hike for property owners in the city.
Mayor Bob Donchez revealed his 2021 budget proposal Thursday.
The five-percent tax increase works out to an extra $46 per year for a home assessed at $50,000.
He said Bethlehem, like many other cities, has been hit hard by the pandemic. The city is anticipating at least $1 million in lost revenue in areas like earned income tax, casino activity, and economic development.
Donchez says increasing pension obligations are also a concern.
The city would cut four positions at the fire department and two positions at the Bethlehem Service Center. Donchez said the staffing cuts would save the city $500,000 each year, and help control future pension obligations.
Under the proposed budget, the city would postpone bond borrowing until 2022. The city's five-year capital plan usually includes a bond borrowing of about $5 million in order to complete capital projects and purchases.
The budgeted General Fund Revenue for 2021 is $87.4 million.