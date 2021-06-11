BETHLEHEM, Pa. - People can once again take a dip in Bethlehem's Memorial Pool.
Officials held a reopening ceremony Friday for the pool at Monocacy Park on Illick's Mill Road.
They say it originally opened in 1956, and was last used in 2017.
The redesigned pool complex features three pools, including an activity pool with two slides and a six-lane competition pool.
The pool was originally supposed to reopen last year, but it got pushed back because of the pandemic.
"I think it's an understatement to say everyone just can not wait to get out and be around people. Been cooped up for over a year and the fact that we have a nice big pool for the community to enjoy is something that I think the entire Bethlehem community is looking forward to," said city Recreation Director Jodi Evans.
The pool is open Friday for season pass holders.
It will open to the general public Saturday.