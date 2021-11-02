BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, J. William Reynolds gave an acceptance speech among a crowd of supporters gathered at 21 Crafthouse & Kitchen — just a few blocks from where he grew up and now lives with his wife.
In the race for City of Bethlehem mayor, Reynolds beat his opponent, Republican John Kachmar, with 63% of the vote compared to Kachmar's 37%. The mayor's seat was up for grabs as Democrat Robert Donchez could not run again due to term limits.
Reynolds said he's looking to help Bethlehem continue to come out of the pandemic stronger than ever and live up to his promises made on the campaign trail.
"I have a certain way that I feel about things," he said. "I have a certain perspective. But this job comes down to talking to people, knocking on doors to understand how other people feel, why other people moved here, and also what other people want to see."
He added, "As I said, I think that our future has never been brighter and we just can't wait to get started."
Reynolds has been a member of city council for 14 years, including time spent as president. He was the youngest City Council member in Bethlehem's history in 2007.
He has said he is focused on continuing to revitalize the city through public and private partnerships, and he is committed to issues that promote fairness and equity.
Kachmar had said he would not concede until all votes were counted. "Well, let's see when all the numbers come in," he said earlier Tuesday night. "Obviously the mail-in ballots are hurting me. If you look at what the precinct votes looked like today, I'm just a little bit behind."
In the May primary, Reynolds faced off against Bethlehem Deputy Director of Community Development Dana Grubb for the Democratic nomination.
Kachmar, who spent nearly three decades working in city management, ran unopposed on the primary Republican ticket. His general election campaign focused on fiscal responsibility; clean, safe neighborhoods; and building the local economy.
