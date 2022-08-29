BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's back to school for kids in the Bethlehem Area School District, but one school is having a bit of a hiccup for the first day.

Nitschmann Middle School is having an issue with its air conditioning system, the district said Sunday night.

Students there should wear cool clothing and bring water bottles on Monday, BASD said.

The first few days of school are set to be hot and humid. Parents and students should keep an eye out for updates later Monday.