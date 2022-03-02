Bethlehem's Nuts About Ice Cream, a fixture on Linden Street across from Liberty High School, has closed after more than three decades.
Out with the old, in with the new: Morganelli Properties will move its headquarters from Hellertown to the former ice cream store later this year.
Bharatkumar and Rohini Joshi of Bethlehem started the dessert business in 1988 and moved to 1124 Linden St. in 1997, taking the place of a long-time drug store.
"We've been trying to retire for a while," Bharatkumar Joshi said Wednesday. "COVID kind of made it more of an urgency for us."
He said the couple has no immediate plans but will spend more time with family, including a grandson. Bharatkumar is a Lehigh University graduate who worked in the corporate world until about 10 years ago, while Rohini managed the store.
Nuts About Ice Cream served generations of Liberty students and others at its 1124 Linden St. location. The store sold ice cream, sherbet, yogurt and sorbet, along with milk shakes, sundaes and banana splits. The store closed for the season late last year and did not reopen in 2022.
"What set us apart was we were a niche ice cream place. We had lived overseas, we knew about different cultures (both Joshis lived in Africa years ago) and we made things you could not buy elsewhere, and we made everything from scratch," Bharatkumar said. "If you wanted something unique, you would come to us. if you wanted some blue-colored ice cream, you wouldn't come to us."
The couple wanted to get out of the business, but at a fair price. The store was closed during much of the pandemic, though Nuts About Ice Cream could have added items deemed "essential" to stay open during state-imposed shutdowns. The Joshis did not do that because they did not want to risk contracting COVID-19 after a successful lifetime of hard work.
"You work so hard all your life and now when it comes to retirement and your golden years, why take a chance on earnings a few bucks more when maybe you'll never be able to spend those few bucks," he said.
He said some realtors used the COVID-19 pandemic to try to knock down the asking price for the building, but Joshi, a former realtor, held out for the right offer. That was arranged by Lucy Lennon of Morganelli Properties, who represented the buyer and the seller in the deal.
"We are elated because we know somebody is going to take good care of the building," Bharatkumar Joshi said. "These young people will take of the building, invest in it and make the corner better."
The sale involves just the building. The Joshis retain recipes and rights to the Nuts About Ice Cream name.
Joshi said hard work is the key to success.
"My family started from scratch" when they arrived in the U.S. from Uganda, he said. Now, the couple plans to slow down and enjoy life.
The new owners will not be slowing down anytime soon. Brothers John and Chris Morganelli said in a statement that they received a Small Business Administration loan for $820,000 to buy and renovate the property. Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC helped arrange the loan.
The property sale closed a couple days ago, and Morganelli Properties will move from 1057 Main St., Hellertown, where it has operated for four years, to 1124 Linden St. by summer. The company deals in residential and commercial real estate.
"We are super-excited about this move," Vice President Chris Morganelli said. "Our new headquarters are going to be state-of-the-art, really tasteful and classy."
Chris's brother John is president of Morganelli Properties. The firm will show off its new site when it is complete.
"We plan to hold a grand opening and show the public what we've done when it is ready," Chris Morganelli said. "We are expecting the renovations to take two to three months and they are starting now."
The former Nuts About Ice Cream site offers visibility for Morganelli Properties, and Chris Morganelli said it makes a statement: "We are here and not going anywhere."