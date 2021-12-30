BETHLEHEM, Pa. - OraSure in Bethlehem has had a busy year producing its InteliSwab rapid COVID tests. Lately, they've been busier than ever.
"Since this pandemic started it's interesting, we've gone from what in the world are these rapid COVID tests all about to we just can't get enough," said President and CEO Dr. Stephen Tang.
Tang says surging COVID cases partnered with the holidays have pushed demand higher than ever.
OraSure tests are already sold at Walgreens and Walmart. The company also has a government contract that is active through next September.
"The inquiries we're getting from those three sources plus a key number of what I call Fortune 100 employers who want to buy the test for employee testing - it's just been overwhelming," Tang said.
Over the last year, the company has expanded for more manufacturing lines. The biggest issue is labor - they're trying to add well north of 100 employees.
"We've gone to multiple shifts to try to get the maximum productivity we can out of our line and that hiring process has at times been very slow because the Lehigh Valley has been a very competitive labor environment," Tang said.
Tang does not expect things to slow down soon.
President Joe Biden said last week the administration would purchase 500 million at-home rapid tests.
"The US government has made great strides in obtaining contracts for rapid antigen tests - like InteliSwab - but there's so much more that needs to be done. If you calculate what they've bought so far, it's barely two or three tests per person," Tang said.
Anyone who is interested in working at Orasure can go to the company's website.