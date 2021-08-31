Vinco Ventures office

Vinco Ventures Inc., a Bethlehem-based company that Internet posters have embraced and attacked, reached the pinnacle of Internet chatter Tuesday.

It was ranked No. 1 among talked-about shares on the website stocktwits.com shortly before 3 p.m. Vinco is traded on NASDAQ as ticker BBIG. Current prices indicate that the market value of the company based in an office on West Broad Street exceeds $500 million.

Earlier this year, theater-chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and GameStop Corp. rode the so-called "meme" stock wave as small investors talked the companies up on the Internet, seeking to make money and attack Wall Street short sellers, who bet on stocks to fall.

69 News called Vinco on Monday and Tuesday. The company has not responded. Vinco shares rose 15% to $8.15 as of 4 p.m.

Vinco describes itself as a "digital media merger and acquisitions company" with a division, Edison Nation, that sells personal-protective gear. Vinco's most recent balance sheet showed about $80 million in cash and assets that can quickly be converted to cash. Its shares have traded between $1.10 and $10 in the last 52 weeks.

The company's market value as of 4 p.m. Tuesday was $534 million, according to data from Yahoo! Finance.

Internet chatter about BBIG went back and forth, among the anonymous posters of stocktwits:

"People tend to chase what is moving at the moment," said CWin021, adding a bit of analysis.

"Just hold it," urged maybealion. That's more the meme way, as posters try to pump up stocks, fake each other out and generally wreak havoc.

"Acquisition is our model," according to Vinco's website. "We will seek to acquire significant brands to add to the portfolio."

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $2.69 million, and the company suffered a $183.89 loss in the quarter, which Vinco blamed on a financial matter: the issuing of warrants.

 
 
 

