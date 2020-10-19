The phrase "politics has gone to the dogs" is a slogan those inside Bethlehem's Puppy Palace are barking on. The daycare is in the midst of its 2020 Puppy Palace presidential election.
24 furry-faced candidates are in the running. Constituents can vote until Nov. 3 on the Puppy Palace Facebook election page.
"This is Hula. The oodles of poodles party candidate," said Customer Experience Manager Zoe Lennon.
Husky Kia represents the snow dog party.
"What is her party's platform?" I asked.
"They want winter all the time, and access to ice all the time," she said.
Jade, of the boxer party, is already a seasoned pro at shaking paws and licking faces.
"What is her number one campaign promise?"
"She wants to play ball all the time. Access to balls," Lennon described.
On this canine campaign trail treats are a sign of the times and the centerpiece of Beagle Bruce Wayne's platform.
"Access to the best cookies for everyone all the time," Lennon said.
Lennon says this is a race needed now more than ever.
"Specifically, this year has been so toxic not matter what side you're on. We thought we'd have fun in a light way. Have people look at picture of puppies and have a good time," she said.
"What can human candidates learn from the Puppy Palace President?"
"Have fun, play ball, be nice to others and have a treat," she said.