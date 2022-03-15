Beckman Coulter logo. (PRNewsfoto/Beckman Coulter)

Saladax Biomedical Inc., a Bethlehem-based company whose products help patients receive correct dosages of medicine, has reached a global distribution agreement with Beckman Coulter Inc.

Beckman Coulter will distribute MyCare Psychiatry Laboratory Assays, which measure drug levels of antipsychotic drugs used to treat serious mental illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, according to a Saladax statement distributed Tuesday.

Saladax's assays run on automated clinical analyzers, speeding up the time to results.

"Together with Beckman Coulter Inc., a leading global manufacturer of automated clinical analyzers, we will greatly increase access to this testing to improve the care of patients with serious mental illness," said Sal Salamone, founder and chief executive officer of Saladax. The company is privately held and based at 116 Research Drive in Bethlehem.

Serious mental illness is a public health concern with an economic impact in the United States of more than $300 billion annually, according to Saladax. More than 13 million adults in the U.S. experienced serious mental illness in the past year, or about 5% of the adult population. Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder account for more than $88 billion in direct healthcare costs, the Saladax statement said.

Saladax says on its website that since 2007, its technology has been used to help monitor patient care. The company also works with pharmaceutical companies to develop tests for clinical trials.

"We believe that truly personalized medicine can only exist when the right drug is taken at the right dose," according to the Saladax website.

Beckman Coulter, a subsidiary of Danaher Corp., also put out a statement on the agreement. Neither company disclosed financial terms.

"Our relationship with Saladax expands access for laboratories and clinicians to antipsychotic drug testing for treatment of psychotic disorders, which is a growing healthcare need," said Kathleen Orland, senior vice president and general manager of clinical chemistry and immunoassay for Beckman Coulter.

 
 
 
 

