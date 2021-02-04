BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Every Thursday between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. is a taste of a bygone era inside Bethlehem's Sayre Mansion. It's a slice of Downton Abbey mixed with America's gilded age.
It's afternoon tea, and one Karen Marmaras and Kathy Lentz compare to similar spreads they've had in Scotland and England.
"I think it's very comparable. They do a good job here," Marmaras said.
"Raspberry tarts, macaroons, cheesecake bites," Sayre Mansion GM Sarah Trimmer explained at our table.
Trimmer says the idea stemmed from the pandemic, as overnight reservations dried up. The afternoon tea became a way for locals to experience the mansion.
"This is a way to kind of feel like you've traveled to England or maybe even time traveled if you come in and do afternoon tea at the mansion," she said.
Don't confuse afternoon tea with high tea. In Britain high tea was for the lower or middle class and usually a heavier meal. Afternoon tea is lighter fare, served earlier in the day and meant for the society's upper crust.
For Patricia Garin and her fashionable family, the tea also served up a way to finally look inside the mansion, built by chief engineer of the Lehigh Valley Railroad Robert Sayre in 1858.
"My grandmother lived on W. 4th. as a child so I was aware of the Sayre mansion. I used to see it all the time," Garin said.
As did Todd Patterson. He and his wife are here for the first time celebrating her 50th birthday.
"We are enjoying it so much. We want to come down and stay the night sometime," he said.
A reservation to toast to. The teatime is extended through May and reservations are $25 per person.