BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The opening credits are finally rolling again at Bethlehem's SouthSide Film Festival.
"This festival signifies the beginning of the summer," begins Jennifer Cotto, Director of the SouthSide Film Festival.
Cotto says last year, closing the curtain on the festival entirely, was tough.
"We were beyond disappointed," she says.
But when they got word around April, that this year was a go, they went into overdrive, planning this festival in just weeks, to make sure every actor was in place for this big kickoff night.
"We're excited and a little exhausted because it's been, like I said two months ago," laughs Cotto.
The festival, which runs June 15 through Saturday, June 19, features 50-plus films from all sorts of directors, including some that didn't get to be shown last year, at three venues.
They've got international films, but also many that have local Pennsylvania ties.
"We have a little bit of something for everybody," Cotto explains.
Every dollar made here goes right back into the festival, and people attending this first night say this is the kind of happy ending they've been waiting for.
Scott Newton, from Fountain Hill, who attended opening night, said "we're still coming out of the whole COVID situation and everyone's a little nervous about coming together, but seeing the excitement of what art brings to the community, it's amazing to see. People are smiling and hugging and shaking hands and excited about something, so I think we need that right now."
You can find all the ticket and venue details on the event's website.