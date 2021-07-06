BETHLEHEM, Pa. - SouthSide retailers will be joining restaurants in Bethlehem in offering deals as part of Summer Restaurant Week.
People can dine at a participating Restaurant Week restaurant, save their receipt, and shop at a participating SouthSide retailer. People can then present their receipt at check out and receive 10% off their total purchase. Some restrictions may apply.
Participating restaurants include:
1. Cafe the Lodge, 427 E. 4th Street
2. Dinky's Ice Cream Parlor & Grill, 312 E. 3rd Street Suite 102
3. El Jefe's Taqueria, 506 E. 3rd Street
4. The Flying V Poutinerie, 201 E. 3rd Street
5. General Zapata, 15 E. 4th Street
6. Jenny's Kuali, 102 E. 4th Street
7. La Lupita, 4 W. 4th Street
8. Randy's Pizzeria, 201 Mechanic Street
9. Roasted, 22 W. 4th Street
10. Social Still, 530 E. 3rd Street
11. Tulum, 17 W. Morton Street
12. ZEST bar + grille, 306 S. New Street (Top Floor)
Retailers include:
1. Color Me Mine, 25 E. 3rd Street
2. Eskandalo's The Other Side, 12 W. 4th Street
3. Eva's Bargain Boutique, 412 E. 4th Street
4. Homebase Skateshop, 29 W. 4th Street
5. Lara Bly Designs, 202 E. 3rd Street
Wind Creek Bethlehem, Lehigh University and the Bethlehem Parking Authority helped sponsor the event.