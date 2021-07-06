Cafe the Lodge - Salad

Cafe the Lodge - Salad

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -  SouthSide retailers will be joining restaurants in Bethlehem in offering deals as part of Summer Restaurant Week.

People can dine at a participating Restaurant Week restaurant, save their receipt, and shop at a participating SouthSide retailer. People can then present their receipt at check out and receive 10% off their total purchase. Some restrictions may apply.

Participating restaurants include:

1. Cafe the Lodge, 427 E. 4th Street

2. Dinky's Ice Cream Parlor & Grill, 312 E. 3rd Street Suite 102

3. El Jefe's Taqueria, 506 E. 3rd Street

4. The Flying V Poutinerie, 201 E. 3rd Street

5. General Zapata, 15 E. 4th Street

6. Jenny's Kuali, 102 E. 4th Street

7. La Lupita, 4 W. 4th Street

8. Randy's Pizzeria, 201 Mechanic Street

9. Roasted, 22 W. 4th Street

10. Social Still, 530 E. 3rd Street

11. Tulum, 17 W. Morton Street

12. ZEST bar + grille, 306 S. New Street (Top Floor)

Retailers include:

1. Color Me Mine, 25 E. 3rd Street

2. Eskandalo's The Other Side, 12 W. 4th Street

3. Eva's Bargain Boutique, 412 E. 4th Street

4. Homebase Skateshop, 29 W. 4th Street

5. Lara Bly Designs, 202 E. 3rd Street

Wind Creek Bethlehem, Lehigh University and the Bethlehem Parking Authority helped sponsor the event.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.