BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Town & Country Lanes in Bethlehem has been sold for $900,000 and is now operating as Steel City Bowl & Brews.
The sale of the 1770 Stefko Blvd. bowling center and bar was recorded by Northampton County on March 8.
Town & Country Lanes was known for its family atmosphere, along with bowling, beer and hosting parties for children.
Steel City Bowl & Brews is ready for bowlers now, according to its Facebook page: "We are open. Pins are dropping, tunes are playing and brews are pouring."
The new ownership promises change at the alley.
"A fresh new look, new scoring system coming in late March, expanded hours with more open bowling availability" are just a few of the improvements touted on social media.
Steel City Bowl also said it will host live entertainment and more. The transformation will begin this summer, according to Steel City Bowl, and include a 24-tap self-serve wall of craft beers.
"The premier bowling center in the Lehigh Valley is taking shape right here in Bethlehem," according to Steel City Bowl's Facebook page.
German immigrants made bowling popular in the United States, according to bowlingmuseum.com, though some sources trace the sport back to the Dutch in 17th century Manhattan. Games known as "skittles" were played before bowling rules and equipment became standardized in the late 19th and 20th centuries.
The popularity of bowling waned after the 1960s, according to bowlinguide.com, as alleys attracted younger people, added better food and more entertainment options.