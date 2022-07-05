Bethlehem City Hall sign

The Bethlehem Zoning Board's July 13 hearing will review a proposed 925-square-foot corner store selling food, tobacco, candy and lottery tickets. The owners, if the store is approved, will be Vijay and Eshita Patel.

The store will have one parking space for its sole employee, according to the application to the zoning office. The zoning review is required because the store is a "non-conforming" use for the area, replacing an office, which is also a non-conforming use.

The proposed store hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The applicants said in their application that they will not sell hazardous items.

The building is owned by DLP Capital Partners, a real estate and financial services company.

The zoning board will also hear an appeal from Valerie Peters, who wants to operate her 251 E. Church St. property as a bed-and-breakfast inn.

The July 13 hearing will be held in Town Hall at 6 p.m. and will be available on YouTube. Agendas are subject to change before meetings.

 
 
 
 
 

