With the holidays here, it's important to be on to look out for scams.
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers with its "12 scams of Christmas" list.
Social media scams, like misleading ads and social media gift exchanges, ask you to buy items you'll never receive or share personal information.
"I always suggest, trust but verify," said Joseph Walsh, a police officer and criminal justice assistant professor at DeSales University. "So we're going to trust what we see, but we want to verify it."
Walsh says people need to do their homework.
"If it's free, it's generally either a scam, or I like to say that you, yourself, are the product," Walsh said.
Be wary of free gift cards. Generally, if it's free, it's too good to be true.
Speaking of free, holiday kids' apps may be designed for them to rack up hundreds of dollars in in-app purchases on your credit card.
Alerts about compromised account info could also be fake, looking for you to divulge personal information or download malware.
In addition, fake temporary holiday job postings use applications to steal your info.
Look-alike websites are out there, too, tricking you into downloading viruses, making dead-end purchases and sharing private information.
Also look out for fake charities, fake virtual holiday events and fake shipping notifications:
"We want to make sure that we are verifying that it actually came from UPS or FedEx and they're not going to ask you to provide sensitive information, Walsh warned.
Top holiday wish lists are often counterfeit, so if it's super cheap, do your research.
Lastly, if you want to buy a dog, make sure you see it in person first.