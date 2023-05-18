BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Some folks in Bethlehem are commuting to work this week without their cars.

It's National Bike to Work Week. Friday is Bike to Work Day.

The initiative promotes riding on bicycles to get around, instead of driving cars, to help the environment, and a rider's own personal health.

Members of the Coalition for Appropriate Transportation, along with PennDOT, and city officials, marked the occasion Thursday by distributing bicycle safety information and bicycle safety checks.

They even took a bike ride around town with the mayor.