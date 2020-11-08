SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A program in Lehigh County teaches children how to stay safe while riding their bikes.

The Highway Safety Network put on a bicycle safety program Sunday at Western Salisbury Elementary School.

Kids learned about the rules of the road while having fun riding their bikes around the parking lot.

"We're here today with some kids to show them the proper way to ride bikes, why they need to wear helmets, hand signals when they're out riding to let motorists know when they're going to be stopping and turning," said Tracy Fox, traffic safety coordinator for the Highway Safety Network.

The kids got to ride around a bicycle maze as they learned about safety. 

