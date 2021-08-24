FORKS TWP., Pa. - A 50-year-old man has died after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Forks Township, Northampton County.
Officers were called to a crash at the 1700 block of Delaware Drive shortly after 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Forks Township Police Department.
Police said the crash was between an electric bicycle and a small SUV. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are asking any one who saw the crash to call the Forks Township Police Department at 610-252-0377.
Township police are investigating the crash.