Police cruiser lights

FORKS TWP., Pa. - A 50-year-old man has died after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Forks Township, Northampton County.

Officers were called to a crash at the 1700 block of Delaware Drive shortly after 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Forks Township Police Department.

Police said the crash was between an electric bicycle and a small SUV. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking any one who saw the crash to call the Forks Township Police Department at 610-252-0377.

Township police are investigating the crash.

