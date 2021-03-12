LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus man has died days after he was hit by a car while riding his bike in Lehigh County.
Alexander Zarnas, 36, died late Thursday night at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.
He died of injuries suffered when he was hit by a vehicle while biking Tuesday evening in the 6700 block of Mountain Road in Lower Macungie Township, officials said.
His death was ruled an accident.
State police, the Lehigh County district attorney's office and the coroner's office are investigating.