S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

Someone riding a bicycle was hit in the 3100 block of Hamilton Boulevard just after midnight Tuesday, police said.

That person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known.

Police said they're not yet sure what kind of vehicle hit the bicyclist, but the investigation is active.

The road was shut down for a short time while officers reconstructed the crash.