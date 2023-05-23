U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Police in Lehigh County are investigating an assault involving a driver and a bicyclist.

It happened Friday, May 12, around 10 a.m. in the area of Hamilton Boulevard and Weilers Road near Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, police say.

The victim says a man on a bicycle rode up the driver's side of his car, reached into the car and hit him in the face, police say.

The bicyclist is described as a white man with a beard, wearing a white and red shirt and black spandex shorts. He was riding a gray bicycle.

Police did not comment on a possible motive for the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 484-661-5911 or the anonymous tip line at 484-504-9884.