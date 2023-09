U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A group of bicyclists spent Labor Day pedaling for pastries in Lehigh County.

They participated in the annual "Donut Derby."

The 36-mile trek went through part of Upper Macungie Township.

It started and ended at the Velodrome.

Bicyclists were able to take doughnut breaks along the way and were given three-minute time credits for every doughnut they ate.