President Joe Biden has another plan in the battle against COVID-19. Starting the week of Sept. 20, he says the US will give out a third vaccine dose to Americans.
His team says the reason for the booster, is because they see a pattern - with both the delta variant's spread, and their belief that the initial vaccine's effectiveness may be falling.
"I want to emphasize that this decision was not made lightly. It was made with careful consideration by the top medical and public health experts and the Department of Health and Human Services," said US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.
Hospitals here at home don't have a solid plan in place for this latest announcement yet, but LVHN officials say they're already working on it, and will let the community know as soon as possible.
St. Luke's officials said they wanted to remind immuno-compromised people that they can already schedule appointments for their third shot now, and when the time comes for everyone else, appointments will be needed.
Biden's plan for the booster isn't sitting well with everyone. The World Health Organization criticized America for giving a third round of shots to people, when there are others across the globe, who still haven't received their first.
But Biden's team pushed back, saying they've given out more doses to foreign nations, than all other countries combined, and say there's still plenty to give to Americans for round three.
"This is no time to let our guard down. We just need to finish the job with science, with facts and with confidence and together as the United States of America, we'll get this done," Biden said.