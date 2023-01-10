The Biden administration is moving forward with a proposal that will lower monthly student loan payments for borrowers now and in the future.

It's planning to overhaul income-driven repayment plans for students, calling it the "student loan safety net."

The proposal would simplify the four plans into one, capping payments at 5% of a borrower's discretionary pay, essentially cutting payments in half. It would also require payments for those who earn more than $30,000 a year.

Making monthly payments would also prevent unpaid interest from adding to the balance.

"We want to make sure we're offering a solid education at an affordable cost here at Penn State Lehigh Valley, we need the government help to do that. We don't want to put that burden on the back end when they're out of school if they still can't afford their education initially," said Scott Semerod, Student Aid Coordinator at Penn State Lehigh Valley.

He says the proposal should help lessen the burden on many students. Borrowers have been more focused on the controversial student debt relief plan, which is currently held up in court.

"It has consistently been changing from what was initially put out there," Semerod said.

The Department of Justice filed a brief with the Supreme Court defending the plan, saying the Education Secretary has clear authority to forgive the debt. Oral arguments are expected to start in February.

Repayments and interest were supposed to originally start this month but were extended until June.

Semerod says be optimistic, but realistic. Make sure you're checking studentaid.gov for updates.

"So hopefully we'll have a little clearer picture of how the students can move forward," Semerod said. "But right now, it's very difficult for them, they don't know what to do - what to expect."

The proposal to restructure payment plans must be posted by the Department of Education for a public comment period before the process can move forward.