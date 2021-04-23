The White House is reportedly getting ready to roll out big tax hikes to fund the American Families Plan.
The plan is expected to focus on things like universal pre-K, childcare, and free community college.
"You can't keep raising spending without raising taxes," said Professor Chris Cocozza, the chair of the business department at DeSales University.
His expertise is in taxation. He says although big companies like Amazon could stand the hit, smaller businesses and startups may not.
"They go to the capital market looking for investors, and the investors put up the capital, and then how the investors get rewarded is by capital gains. Right by the stock appreciation," Cocozza said.
"You make that investment less attractive to people."
The proposal, which is still being drafted, is expected to raise the capital gains tax from 20 percent to 39.6 percent for individuals making more than $1 million a year, about .3% of taxpayers.
Add on the 3.8% tax on investment funds from Obamacare, and you're at more than 43 percent.
The White House stressed nothing is official yet.
"These proposed numbers, which are consistent with what he talked about on the campaign trail when he was running for president, what I can say is that it will only affect people making more than $1 million a year. So he has some bottom lines of where he will not budge fast, right? And on individual numbers, and who will be impacted. But he's also open to discussion," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
"It's very hard - from a tax perspective - to make the increases inn taxation so specific that it will only harm a particular person or a particular area of the economy," Cocozza said.
President Biden is expected to detail the plan when he addresses a joint session of Congress next Wednesday.
"I think it's an easier political sell than trying to raise taxes on other groups of people," Cocozza said.