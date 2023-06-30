Some 40 million borrowers in the U.S. will not be receiving student loan forgiveness, after the Supreme Court voted to block the Biden Administration's order directing the Department of Education to forgive up to $20,000 in federal loan debt for some.

The Biden Administration was relying on the HEROES Act of 2003 for the relief, which allows the Secretary of Education to "waive or modify" debt in times of crises.

In the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts argued that is beyond the Education Department's authority.

"It is not the role of the President or agencies to take on the legislative powers that are reserved to Congress under our Constitution," said Jessica Thompson, an attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation, which has filed other lawsuits against the forgiveness plan.

Other critics have argued forgiveness is unfair to those who have already paid and that it doesn't solve the college affordability issue.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote the dissent, joined by the court's two other liberal justices, arguing the six states suing the Biden administration lacked standing, and that the Supreme Court is exceeding its role in governance.

"As a student, having to pay that after school and you don't always find a job in your field right away, so having to tack on, then pay those loans right away, it hurts," said Luis Chavez from Bethlehem.

He graduated from NCC in 2020 and says the extra monthly payments will make it harder to get by: "As a young student it's hard to balance life after college."

In remarks after the decision was announced, President Biden pointed out 16 million Americans were already approved for relief and they're looking for a new legal path to give it to them using the Higher Education Act.

"We're not going to waste any time on this," Biden said. "It's going to take longer but we're getting at it right away."