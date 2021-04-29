BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - President Joe Biden said in his first address to a joint session of Congress that "we have to prove democracy still works."
To him, that means free college, free child care, and free preschool. It's all part of Biden's $1.8 trillion American Families Plan.
More than $4 trillion in new spending was the centerpiece of the president's speech Wednesday night, consisting of two proposals.
The first was the $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan he laid out a few weeks ago in Pittsburgh.
The second is the new American Families Plan, which calls for $1.8 trillion in tax credits, expanded education, and free community college.
"We're in competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century," Biden said.
The plan includes $1 trillion in investments and $800 billion in tax incentives. $200 billion alone is for universal pre-K.
"One study has estimated between $13,000 and $19,000 per child can you save long-term when you invest early," said Margie Wakelin with the Education Law Center in Philadelphia.
A 2017 study found the vocabulary gap between rich and poor children is about 4 million words by age 4.
"And we know if children don't develop language at the rate of their peers, they're not gonna be ready for learning," Wakelin said.
The plan also makes the new child tax credit permanent, provides paid family leave, and expands Pell grants.
It includes $109 billion for two years of free community college.
Ann Bieber, the president of Lehigh Carbon Community College, says even its low $2,400 a semester tuition is hard for students to meet.
"There's books on top of that. They have living expenses, and the majority of our students work, right. They're trying to work and support their families," Bieber said.
Biden calls for doubling capital gains taxes to pay for the plan.
Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild says negotiations have a long way to go.
"There is a lot that the president would like to see in there, I don't think it's all gonna make it, quite frankly," Wild said.
Although Republicans think there is an agreement to be made on infrastructure, the American Families Plan will likely face much more opposition. In his rebuttal to Biden's address Wednesday night, Republican Senator Tim Scott referred to Biden's plans as "socialist dreams."