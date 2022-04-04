Several U.S. officials, including President Joe Biden, now say the horrifying images coming out of the Ukrainian city of Bucha are evidence of war crimes by the Russian military.
Cameras are now able to film the death and destruction there after the Russian military pulled out. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been quoted calling the Russian actions "genocide," but while U.S. officials have invoked strong language, they were not yet willing to go that far.
This was an exchange between President Biden and a reporter Monday:
President Biden: "What's happening in Bucha is outrageous, and everyone is seeing it."
Reporter: "Do you agree that it's a genocide?"
President Biden: "No I think it is a war crime."
Biden said he made that assessment after seeing the video and images coming out of the City of Bucha Monday. It showed mass graves and bodies in the streets, with burned-out tanks and destroyed buildings left behind.
"You saw what happened in Bucha. This warrants, he is a war criminal," said Biden.
Pennsylvania Congresswoman Susan Wild echoed those comments Monday in a speech on the House floor.
"The international community must come together to send the message that no country can commit war crimes and see them go unpunished," said Wild.
The International Criminal Court defines war crimes in part as intentionally attacking civilians or civilian structures. The Court opened an investigation on March 2 into allegations of war crimes, after 38 nations signed a letter calling for them to do so. It's important to note the United States is not a participant of the International Court, nor did it sign the letter, but Wild said there are more steps the U.S. should take.
"We must provide the Ukrainian people with the full range of military aid that they need. Drones, armored vehicles, machine guns, planes, night vision devices. Every single weapon of war that they need for their defense," said Wild.
Wild also called for more economic sanctions on Russia, and for every country of the world to bar entrance to any Russian oligarchs. Biden said he is looking at what other sanctions might be possible to use against Russia.