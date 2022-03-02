BETHLEHEM, Pa. - In his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden said he wants more products made right here in the United States. It was a winning line in his speech that got applause from both sides of the aisle.
"Stamping products made in America. The revitalization of American manufacturing," said President Biden.
But the question is: Is that realistic?
We spoke with several experts Wednesday to find out what some of the hurdles might be. Lehigh University Associate Professor Zach Zacharia said the reality is not that simple.
"The money to build those factories is just not there because we rely on Wall Street for our investments," said Zacharia.
He said the government will have to be involved in financing manufacturing projects in some way. Helping corporations like Defense Metals Corp., which is about to start mining for rare earth metals, but then has to send them to China.
"They have large facilities that have been subsidized by the government. They take decades to perfect that whole operation, and we have to do that in North America," said Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals Corp.
And even if the U.S. can get the facilities in place, they need skilled employees. Zacharia said community colleges would need to help.
"Apprenticeships are the way to go. If we could get these kids from high school directly into apprenticeship programs, which then gets them into a manufacturing job, that could be something government could help out very well," said Zacharia.
But both Zacharia and Taylor said this problem needs to be solved, because it could impact national security.
"It seems crazy when you think about it that some critical chip for an F-35 might be having to come from some other country that potentially could be an enemy," said Zacharia.
"Given that the military budget is somewhere near $1.2 trillion a year, I think it would behoove them to put money into these processing facilities," said Taylor.