L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - President Joe Biden is making his first official visit to the Lehigh Valley Wednesday, promoting American manufacturing and jobs.
"I'm thrilled that we are going to be showcasing our manufacturing sector," said U.S. Rep. Susan Wild (D)-Pa. District 7.
Biden is heading to Mack Trucks in Lower Macungie Township, located in Wild's district.
"It's taken national politicians longer than it should have to recognize we are indeed very much a swing district in a swing state," Wild said.
It's the latest high-profile visit to a hotly-contested district that will be pivotal in the upcoming election.
"We also have an open US Senate Race, and open gubernatorial race, so there's a lot going on that's important to the Democrats," said Professor John Kincaid with Lafayette College.
Kincaid says the president has to promote economic growth, and the location makes sense.
"The economy is not growing at the level he would like," Kincaid said. "Mack, like automobile dealers, are dealing with a supply chain problem – particularly the chip problem – and that is based on overseas manufacturing."
Biden also will try to keep his high-stakes $1.2 trillion infrastructure package from going off the rails.
"Tomorrow President Biden is gonna travel from our airport over to Route 100, we all know that that means a trip along Route 22 and that on any given day has its own frustrations, perils," Wild said.
"Infrastructure in our region is vital to making sure our manufacturing sector continues to succeed."