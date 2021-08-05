President Joe Biden thinks it's time to hit the gas, on kicking gas.

He's setting a new goal to make half of new cars electric in the next 10 years.

"I'm signing an executive order setting out a target of 50% of all passenger vehicles sold by 2030 will be electric and set into motion an all out-effort," Biden said.

Biden was joined by CEOs from GM, Ford, and Stellantis at the signing.

However, the executive orders signed Thursday are not a mandate.

Eric Watson, director of operations at Allentown Kia, says interest in electric cars has increased, but there are still challenges holding buyers back, like cost, charging infrastructure, and range.

Currently, electric vehicles only make up 2% of new sales nationwide.

"In our area we're really wondering how they're going to fit in," Watson said.

But if orders like this force more to market, costs should come down and technology will improve.

"Truly, I don't think anybody is going to change unless they're forced to, so to have that incentive that everybody else is doing it and then collectively we can go through this together," Watson said.

Which President Biden thinks is not only good for the environment, but good for workers, tying it back to his infrastructure package.

"When I hear climate I think jobs. Good paying, union jobs," Biden said.

