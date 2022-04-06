WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Postal Service Reform Act is now law, after being signed by President Joe Biden on Wednesday.
It's the first major piece of reform for USPS in 15 years, with a rare showing of bipartisan support, passing the Senate 79-19.
"We're guaranteeing that the mail will continue to be delivered six days a week," Biden said.
"I think it's going to put the Postal Service on a solid footing financial wise and I think it's going to give them the opportunity to reverse a lot of the negative changes that have been put in place since 2006," said Andy Kubat, President of the Lehigh Valley Area Local APWU.
Kubat says the law undoes many of the issues with the 2006 Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act that forced unnecessary cost cuts.
The new law stops requiring the postal service to pre-fund its retiree health care costs 75 years out.
"Over the past 15 years, over 92% of postal losses have been attributed to this pre-funding mandate," Kubat said.
It will also require postal workers to enroll in Medicare when eligible, saving around $50 billion over the next decade.
Kubat says the savings will allow USPS to improve service by making it easier to bring on more staff, update sorting machines, and switch over to newer, electric vehicles.
"Any business that had to drop $5.5 billion at the beginning of the year before it sold product number one, it's an onerous burden," Kubat said.
The bill also allows the USPS to work with state and local governments to offer new non-postal services.