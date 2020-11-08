LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- Joe Biden supporters took to the streets in Allentown Saturday to celebrate what they consider a slam dunk victory.
"I think everyone is just really relieved that the election is over and we do have a winner and now we can get down to the business of uniting the United States of America," said Debra Whitfield of Macungie.
But supporters of President Trump say 'hold on'.
"He's gonna contest it and go to the courts and demand a recount, whether those votes will be counted or not we shall see."
No matter what side you're on, the fact remains that The Lehigh Valley helped turn PA red to blue. Even though Berks County went for Trump four years ago and now that wasn't the case everywhere.
Northampton County flipped from voting red for Trump in 2016 to going Blue for Biden this time around.
And in Lehigh and Northampton Counties alone the former VP got 15,000 more votes than President Trump.
That's almost half of what Biden currently leads the state by.
Experts point to many factors but a recent poll by WFMZ and DeSales University before the election showed Biden up by double digits in the Lehigh Valley. And for many voters how the President handled COVID-19 was a huge factor why Biden was up.
While many Biden supporters might be celebrating for awhile and many Trump supporters might be down for a bit even if they hope the President continues to fight, one thing is clear, the Lehigh Valley played a key role in this 2020 Presidential race.