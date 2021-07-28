President Joe Biden on Wednesday will make his first visit to the Lehigh Valley since taking office. Here's what we know about his day.
WHEN IS HE COMING?
Biden is scheduled to land at Lehigh Valley International Airport around noon Wednesday. He'll then head to Mack Trucks in Lower Macungie Township, where he is set to make remarks around 2 p.m. Air Force One is expected to depart from LVIA around 3:20 p.m., the White House said.
WHY IS HE COMING?
The White House says the president wants to talk about infrastructure and the importance of manufacturing. Officials say he will speak about the importance of buying products made in America and providing good-paying jobs that stay in the U.S. The trip comes as the Senate works out the details of a nearly $1 trillion dollar infrastructure package.
HOW CAN I WATCH HIS SPEECH?
69 News will have crews at LVIA and Mack Trucks during Biden's visit. Live coverage starts at 12 p.m. on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and the 69 News app. You can watch his arrival at the airport and speech at Mack Trucks.
We'll have a full recap and details on the later editions of 69 News as well as online at WFMZ.com and the 69 News app.
WILL HIS VISIT AFFECT TRAFFIC?
Yes. Pennsylvania State Police are expecting "major traffic disruptions" in Lehigh County between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday. Major highways, including Route 22, Route 222 and I-78, will be closed at various times during the day, likely causing backups on secondary roads. Police are advising drivers to avoid the Lehigh Valley area if possible, or allow extra time and use alternate routes.