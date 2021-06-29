President Joe Biden traveled to Wisconsin on Tuesday to promote a new bipartisan infrastructure deal.
It contains $1.2 trillion in spending over an eight-year period. More than half a trillion of it is new spending. None of it raises taxes.
"A bipartisan group of senators got together and they forged an agreement to move forward on the key priorities of my American Jobs Plan. And one of them sitting in front of me. As a result, this is a generational investment, a generational investment to modernize our infrastructure, creating millions of good-paying jobs," Biden said.
If passed, it would be one of the biggest infrastructure spends since the New Deal, expanding infrastructure to include broadband, green energy, and cyber security.
"So these are some of the new dimensions of infrastructure that we have not seen in the past," said Professor John Kincaid, the director of the Meyner Center at Lafayette College in Easton.
"I think the key question is whether the proposed payment mechanisms will work. Will the IRS be able to extract enough from the wealthy? Another part of the payment plan is simply economic growth will pay for it. Well, that remains to be seen."
However, the deal almost died as soon as it was announced, when Biden suggested he wanted the bipartisan deal moved in tandem with another Democrat-only spending bill.
He has since walked that back. Although, progressives want to see them linked as well.
"I suspect they will go forward with the infrastructure bill alone," Kincaid said.
"The problem there - of course - is everything they want in the bill may not be able to fly under the reconciliation banner and I think they're aware of that."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have not indicated which way they'll go on the two bills.