We are down to the wire, and both Republicans and Democrats are laser focused on one state in particular and its 20 electoral votes-Pennsylvania.
President Trump won the state back in 2016, but, the Biden-Harris ticket are working hard to flip it.
"The path to the White House leads through Pennsylvania," Harris said at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania Monday.
Harris made several stops in the state Monday, including a drive-in event in the Lehigh Valley at Dutch Springs in Lower Nazareth Township. She also made a stop in Luzerne County and ended her day in Philly.
Vice President Mike Pence made two stops, one outside of Pittsburgh and one in Erie. Meanwhile President Trump held a rally in Scranton, where he questioned the Supreme Court decision that allows votes postmarked on November 3 to be counted up to three days afterward.
"Pennsylvania, the long period of time. Do you know what can happen? Number one, cheating can happen like you've never seen. This is their dream," Trump said.
The president vows to keep an eye on the mail-in-ballots in the state and promises legal action if needed. Meanwhile Joe Biden is urging everyone to get out and vote.
"There's still a lot of Pennsylvanians who haven't voted yet, and we need every single one of you to get out and vote on Tuesday," Biden said.
Biden made stops in Beaver County before ending the night in Pittsburgh with pop star Lady Gaga.
President Trump ended his night in Michigan, another battleground state he won four years ago.