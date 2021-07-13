The 281-year-old Glendon Hotel is coming down, sooner or later.
Gravity has done part of the work. The decrepit inn on Main Street in Glendon borough, known for its large Sprite sign, has partially collapsed.
Northampton County has put aside $130,000 to demolish the building. The county sought a $300,000 grant from Pennsylvania, but received $100,000. The General Purpose Authority, which also monitors repairs on bridges throughout the county, put up the other $30,000, GPA Secretary Charles Dertinger said Tuesday at a meeting.
Bids are being sought for demolition, and when the site is clear, low-income housing units will go up. The county will seek state aid for construction.
"It should just come down, for safety reasons," County Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said during Tuesday's GPA meeting.
"It's on its way," Dertinger said.
After the meeting, Vargo Heffner said the county has to follow a process, but the sooner the old building is down, the better.
"We all know it has to happen," she said.
The hotel was built in 1740, according to the Library of Congress, and was a refuge during battles with Native Americans. In the 281 years since, it was altered and remodeled several times before being abandoned.
The General Purpose Authority's next meeting will be Aug. 3.