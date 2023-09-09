A love of sports can bring people together, and it's changing young lives in the Lehigh Valley.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley's "Sports Buddies" program is a one-on-one mentoring program that pairs adults and kids. So far, the group has raised more than $100,000 in support of its efforts, and there's a long waiting list for kids to join.

Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Susan Bartels joins the 69 News at Sunrise crew, along with Cosmo Formichelli — one of the "bigs" — and Christopher — one of the "littles."