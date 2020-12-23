The STEAM Lab, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math, is an all-new space created for "littles" participating in the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program.
Susan Bartels is the CEO of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley. She says the nonprofit wanted to invest in children's education so they could be better prepared for the workforce. But to do that took work.
"We did mold remediation and water intrusion and then we put the walls back on," Bartels said.
They tore everything down to the studs and acquired iPads and other technology through grants. The lab is now being used for programming twice a week.
"One of the littles actually made a cute comment. He basically said, 'Every week, I can't wait to see what I'm going to do different,' and so that just reinforces this is a new opportunity, a great opportunity for them to explore," Bartels said.
In light of COVID-19, Bartels says, staying connected is as important now as ever.
"Mentors really provide stability for our littles during COVID, and so when they are not allowed to be out at school, having a mentor that still stays consistent in their life is really important," Bartels said.