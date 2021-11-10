BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The annual Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce's meeting came back Wednesday to Wind Creek Event Center.
"It's nice to just laugh in a room where other people are laughing instead of laughing in front of your computer and no one here except for yourself," said Anne Baum, Lehigh Valley Market President at Capital Blue Cross.
"Just thinking about how tough COVID was and what we've been through, to be back together was so joyous. That's the word, really," said Chamber President Tony Iannelli, who hosted the meeting.
Iannelli went with a wrestling entrance this year.
"We try to do something crazy every year, and this was a little bit out there," Ianelli said.
Mayors-elect Matt Tuerk and William Reynolds were on hand to present PPL with a 100-year milestone award.
Crayola and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission also received milestones for 25 and 60 years in business.
Boyle Construction Management was awarded Business of the Year.
"We live in such a great place and we're lucky to have this amazing community," Baum said.
Sen. Pat Toomey joined the meeting for a live taping of Business Matters. He reflected on his final term, and especially the pandemic.
"I think it's worth remembering last year, when we were in the depth of the recession and the lockdowns, Congress came together and did some things that I would have not have guessed possible," Toomey said.
Just like the Chamber and its members finally being together again.
"Today was a day for fun and optimism," Ianelli said.