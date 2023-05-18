EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College has received all sorts of suggestions for what to do with its 200 acres of land in Forks Township. The president says the goal is for the space to serve both the school and its surrounding communities.

Classes are out, commencement is Saturday, and this summer is all about planning.

"Dreaming big dreams and thinking about possibilities," said Lafayette College President Nicole Hurd.

Those possibilities are for Lafayette's 200 acres in Forks Township at the Metzgar Fields Complex.

"We had over 700 people fill out the survey," said Hurd. "Then, we did focus groups on top of that."

Among the ideas are adding a hotel and conference center.

"How can we have more academic rigor here? How can we have those conversations happen here, and debates happen here and different things that kind of bring the place alive? How do we make sure that teams come to visit?" Hurd said.

Also suggested were more community fields and a sports training complex.

"Perhaps we build a bubble out there, so we can use it year-round, and we can have youth soccer," said Hurd. "Some of it's more aspirational about what does it look like to do wellness on Metzgar?

"Green space, walking space, environmental stewardship?"

Green space sounds good to longtime neighbor Carl Woronowicz.

"Hopefully they put something nice enough, and that Forks Township gets some benefit out of it," said Woronowicz. "Not being too noisy."

69 News asked the Forks supervisors to weigh in, though the chairman says it's premature since plans haven't yet been submitted to the township.

The college is now wrapping up its first discovery phase of planning, and entering phase two, where it'll determine what's feasible and bring those ideas to life.

It's hosting a community forum in early June, and hopes to have a finalized plan by next spring.

"One of the things I love about right now is we're being transparent, we're being inclusive. So, when this is done, nobody's going to be surprised. We're going to do this together," said Hurd.

People are encouraged to continue to give feedback by emailing planning@lafayette.edu.