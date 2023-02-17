ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is mourning the loss of a local icon.

76-year-old Louie Belletieri lost his battle with cancer Thursday. News of Louie's death shocked and saddened community leaders.

"He was one of those guys that you just wanted to have in your community," said Alan Jennings, former executive director of Community Action of the Lehigh Valley.

Former Allentown city councilman Julio Guridy agrees.

"He was a real nice guy, and he would do anything for you," said Guridy.

Realtor and community advocate Gail Hoover described Belletieri as "a big guy with a big heart."

Belletieri often described himself as a blue-collar businessman. Many remember him from his humble beginnings working in the family restaurant at 12th and Chew streets in Allentown.

In 1980, Candida Affa, who now serves on Allentown City Council, opened a gay bar across the street from Louie's restaurant. She says a lot of people were less than supportive, but not Louie.

She says when he heard about the bar and the reception some were giving it, he walked across the street and introduced himself. She says he told her he knew what she was going through.

"He said but don't give up, hang in there," said Affa. "He said because back in the 50s, they wanted my parents out of here because we were Italian. He said you just hang in there, I have your back."

Belletieri would close the restaurant at 12th and Chew streets to focus on a second location just off of Lehigh Street.

Friends say Belletieri loved to talk politics and turned that passion into action, running for mayor and Lehigh County commissioner.

But Belletieri often supported other candidates. Phillips Armstrong remembers his first bid for Lehigh County executive.

"It was a really late night," said Armstrong. "They were announcing my opponent was winning and Louie kept saying, 'hang in there Phil,' and we did and here we are."

State Rep. Pete Schweyer grew up in the neighborhood around Belletieri's first restaurant. He says as a child, it was clear to him how much Belletieri cared about the community, saying it seemed at times that Belletieri was everywhere and involved in everything.

"He was larger-than-life character here in Allentown. He was just an important part of our community," said Schweyer.

In recent years Belletieri made headlines when he pleaded guilty to tax theft charges. Belletieri closed his restaurant a short time later.

Community leaders say Belletieri's legacy is one of kindness and community involvement.

"I'm thankful that I knew him and I'm thankful for his impact on the community," said Tony Ianelli, President and CEO of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Greg Potter with the Lehigh Valley Labor Council says Allentown has lost an icon.

"When I think of Belletieri, I think of the word family because that was so incredibly important to him," said Potter.

Now, those who say Belletieri made them feel like family are thinking of his family.