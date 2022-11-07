HARRISBURG, Pa. - The countdown to the election is coming to a close with Pennsylvania in the spotlight.

"It's competitive, it's nature is one where both Republicans and Democrats have had statewide success," said Chris Borick, Muhlenberg College political science professor.

Several candidates passed through our area. John Fetterman stopped at a union hall in Allentown. Dr. Mehmet Oz visited Hazleton. Doug Mastriano stopped in Telford, and Josh Shapiro campaigned in Montgomery County.

"Elections in Pennsylvania tend to be close no matter what the stakes are, no matter what the conditions of the country are, it's always close," said Ted Masthay, assistant professor of political science at DeSales University.

Political analyst Terry Madonna compares this year's election to the 2018 midterm, an election he said saw 58 percent of voters turn out. Madonna tells us the percentages for elections in recent history have been in the 40s.

"Given what we know about the level of interest in this election, it looks like the turnout will exceed 60 percent," said Madonna.

He said the Lehigh Valley certainly is not out of the picture.

"Lehigh Valley is very, very important. I mean it has swing voters in it there's no doubt about it when you take the Philly suburbs and the Lehigh Valley," said Madonna.

The Pennsylvania Department of State said those who plan to vote in-person should visit vote.pa.gov to verify their polling place. Voters who have already returned their mail ballot and are concerned they might have made a technical error are advised to contact their county election office immediately.

The Pennsylvania Department of State is urging people who have not yet returned their mail ballot to hand-deliver it to their county election office or other officially designated location before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.