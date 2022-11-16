U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed warehouse.

The proposal calls for a 49,320-square-foot facility on roughly 3 acres at 121 Nestle Way and 8361 Schantz Road. The proposed project is in the township's Light Industrial District.

Wednesday night's proposal was not the first for the site. A plan earlier this year called for a roughly 40,000-square-foot warehouse at the same location. That plan sought five loading docks and a raised berm, and included sidewalks that would have been installed on Nestle Way and on Oldt Road.

Developer retracts Upper Macungie warehouse proposal The plan called for a 40,257-square-foot facility on roughly 3 acres at 121 Nestle Way and 8361 Schantz Road.

On Wednesday, a representative for the project agreed to provide sidewalks along Oldt Road and Nestle Way and buffer to accommodate nearby property owners. A traffic study is being updated to reflect this new proposal.

During a planning commission appearance July 20, project representatives said they did not anticipate a 24-hour operation and predicted about 24 daily truck trips.

The project would have altered the nearby Schantz Road and Nestle Way intersection, according to township staff comments at the July 20 meeting. Configuration of turning lanes on Nestle Way was cited as a concern also.

As a sketch plan, planners took no formal action.

The plan was the only agenda item Wednesday night, as a subdivision plan for a 74-acre property at 9230 Long Lane, called the "Tercha minor subdivision plan," was tabled at the applicant's request.