WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talked Wednesday about a draft bill that would revolutionize cannabis and the laws that govern it on the federal level.
"We don't have the votes necessary at this point, but we have a large majority of our caucus for it," Schumer said.
"It could mean a great deal to a lot of people across this country," said Jeff Riedy, the executive director of Lehigh Valley NORML.
Riedy says although this bill is only in draft form, it is a major step in decriminalizing pot.
"If this would pass, it would not automatically roll over legalization in every state, this would have the same effect of when we ended prohibition of alcohol," Riedy said.
If passed the bill would treat marijuana like alcohol or tobacco, allowing states to tax and regulate or continue to outlaw it. The bill would also expunge the records of those with non-violent convictions related to cannabis.
"A charge for a small amount of cannabis right now, that's 30 grams or an ounce of cannabis could ruin somebody's life," Riedy said.
And while a handful of states have legalized marijuana - some for just medical use, others for recreation as well - they've done so against the federal level. And while it could take years to get the support the bill needs behind it, Riedy says he's seeing a huge change in the way society now views cannabis use, and believes it will become more relaxed as time goes on.
"What legalizing it does, it gets it out of the hands of the black market and allows people a safe product," Riedy said.