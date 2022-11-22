BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The man behind a Lehigh Valley boutique diner concept has joined forces with family members and fellow restaurateurs to open a new tasty venture in Bethlehem.

Billy Kounoupis, who owns and operates Billy's Downtown Diner in Bethlehem and Easton, has partnered with two of his cousins, Tim Kalavruzos and Chris Kolovos, to open Flying Pig Tavern & Tap at 1313 Center St.

The family-friendly tavern will occupy a renovated building that previously housed Tocci's Tailgaters Pub & Grill, which closed in 2020 after four years of business.

The partners are hoping to open Flying Pig in late December or early January, pending the transfer of its liquor license, Kounoupis said.

"I kept driving by this vacant building, and I just knew that I wanted to open something here," Kounoupis said. "I love that it's in a very visible location, I love that it's not too far from Billy's and I love that it's in Bethlehem because I love anything and everything Bethlehem."

Flying Pig will be a second location of the business, which Kalavruzos debuted earlier this year in Bordentown, N.J.

Between the three cousins, they operate around 20 restaurants and banquet and catering facilities in Pennsylvania and neighboring states.

Kalavruzos owns catering halls such as The Arts Ballroom in Philadelphia and The Merion in Cinnaminson, N.J., while some of Kolovos' New Jersey businesses include Olga's Diner in Marlton, Lucien's Manor in Berlin and The Mansion on Main Street in Voorhees.

"This is the first restaurant that we're doing together, and I'm super excited," Kounoupis said. "It's going to be a lot of fun because we enjoy each other's company, we definitely enjoy food and we share the same vision when it comes to running restaurants."

The partners want the new Flying Pig to be a casual venue where customers can gather with friends and family to chat about their day, watch their favorite sports teams and enjoy a great meal.

The tavern's "focus will be on family and the community," which has been a hallmark of Billy's since its founding in Bethlehem 22 years ago, Kounoupis said.

"We want to make it a fun place," Kounoupis said. "We're serious about the quality of our food and drinks, but when it comes to our atmosphere, we want it to be relaxed, cozy and fun."

The Bethlehem Flying Pig, with seating for around 100 customers, will offer a wide variety of made-to-order dishes, including appetizers, sandwiches, 10-inch pizzas and entrees such as prime rib, thick-cut pork chops and fresh, never-frozen seafood dishes.

Some unique options will include prime-cut burgers made with short rib and a chicken parmigiana pizza, featuring a chicken cutlet crust made from ground chicken, Kounoupis said.

"We're going to offer items that people are very familiar with eating, but we're going to put our own spins on them," Kounoupis said. "As I always say at Billy's, it'll be classic fare with a flair."

The tavern will feature a 20-seat full bar, with around 15 beers on tap. Customers also will be able to enjoy local wines and a variety of hand-crafted signature and classic cocktails.

"For our beers, we'll be focusing on unique microbrews," Kounoupis said. "For our wines and spirits, we'll be sourcing locally as much as we can. That's really important to myself as well as my cousins."

Kounoupis was drawn to the idea of bringing another Flying Pig tavern to the Lehigh Valley as the name is "perfectly suited for the area," he said.

"We have the IronPigs baseball team, and the iron that Bethlehem Steel used to make was called pig iron," Kounoupis explained. "So, I felt the name would represent the community nicely."

The partners are overhauling the building's interior with various improvements, including new booths, LED lighting, kitchen equipment and about a dozen TVs.

Aesthetic highlights will include orange-red accent walls, a Flying Pig wall mural and a 6-foot-tall Flying Pig sculpture.

Outside, they've painted the facade a light-yellow color and are planning upgrades to a 30-seat patio.

"We're spending a lot of money on technology," Kounoupis said. "We're going to have all new kitchen equipment, a top-of-the-line sound system and a beer glass chiller. We also put in a new bar top with 35,000 LED lights in it. The drinks are going to look amazing when the lights shine through them."

In addition to readying the Flying Pig's Bethlehem outpost, Kounoupis also is working on a new location of Billy's Downtown Diner in Allentown's West End.

He closed the diner's location on Hamilton Street in downtown Allentown in 2021 with plans to move operations elsewhere in the city.

"We're just waiting for the lease to get approved," Kounoupis said. "We're in the final stages and looking to open in the first quarter of 2023."

Social media pages for Bethlehem's Flying Pig will be created in the coming weeks, and individuals seeking employment will be able to find out more details through posted announcements, Kounoupis said.