ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After three years off due to the pandemic, a high school biology competition was finally held again Friday.

69 News stopped by Cedar Crest College in Allentown for the 38th "Biology Olympics."

Students from nine high schools from across the area went head-to-head in competitive written tests, trivia, and experiments.

Organizers hope the event spurs students to stay engaged in college and beyond.

"We've often seen prospective students come through this event, then they show up in our classes, which is really wonderful to see. We had three teachers here today who were participants in the Biology Olympics when they were kids, so this really is a long-term event," said Audrey Ettinger, with the college's Department of Biological Sciences.