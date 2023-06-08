PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - Who knew waste management could be so much more than just trash disposal?

The Grand Central Landfill's wildlife habitat team spent Thursday afternoon in Plainfield Township "banding" a species of bird, so they could identify them and track their progress in nature.

They call them little bracelets for the birds.

"Or birth certificates, we like to joke," Adrienne Fors said.

Fors is Senior Community Relations Specialist, with Waste Management's Grand Central Landfill, in Plainfield Township, Northampton County.

The wildlife team "banded" together Thursday afternoon, to put bands of identification on their feathered friends out in nature.

"If we're able to capture the adult, we will capture them, we'll put a band on them, write their information down and report that," Adrienne Fors said.

Fors says Waste Management has about 220 acres dedicated to its wildlife habitat.

Kevin Kelly, WM's Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator, says he spearheaded conservation efforts at the landfill around the time he started working there, in 2004.

"I love birds," Kelly said. "And when I first started here, there was this giant piece of property. And, and at that time, it was just the landfill. And there was no bird boxes on it.

"So I went to my boss and said, I think we should put some bird boxes up...and he said yes."

He started building the bird boxes with nests inside.

"The first year I built 14 and put them up," Kelly said. "And so I went from 14 to 37, to 85 to 105," he said.

The team makes the bird boxes and places them on poles. Once they find the birds they're looking for in the boxes, they place a band on the bird's leg. The tracking happens if, when, and wherever those birds are found again.

The team says they started working with bluebirds and then progressed into the American Kestrel Birdbox monitoring program.

The team on Wednesday was solely working on identifying the American Kestrel. They say it's the world's smallest falcon, and they're hoping to help increase its population.

"The American Kestrel in Northampton County since the 1970s, has been in decline for its species," Fors said.

Fors tells 69 News the bracelets are like a social security number. So if a bird is found, they can put that number into a nationwide bird-banding laboratory database to monitor a species' population, as well as birds' behaviors.

"Where they might be migrating to," For said, "how long they live."

According to the team, nearly 100 American Kestrels have been banded at the Grand Central Landfill over the last 16 years.