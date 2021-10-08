BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – A bear was seen taking a walk in a cornfield in Bethlehem Township, police confirmed Thursday evening.
Passersby reported the bear on Hope Road, just south of William Penn Highway, around 5 p.m. Officers arrived on location and observed the bear walking into a nearby cornfield. The bear did not appear aggressive.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission advised to leave the bear alone as long as the animal was not acting aggressively and endangering the community, and didn't appear to be sick or injured.
The last reported sighting was in the 3700 block of Chipman Road in nearby Palmer Township around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.
The Bethlehem Township Police Department said there were no reports from the community suggesting that the bear was acting aggressively or looked sick or injured.
Cpl. Troy Abelovsky identified the animal as a black bear that is migrating through the area and does not currently appear to be danger to the community.
Township police advise residents to leave the bear alone and report any sightings or unusual behavior to your local police department.